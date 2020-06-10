India becomes fifth worst-affected country by coronavirus disease after US, Brazil, Russia

With the rise in coronavirus cases, India has become the fifth worst-affected country by the coronavirus disease after United States.
According to a report by Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan, the US has 16,923 patients in serious condition and India has 8,944. While in Russia, the number of Covid-19 patients in serious condition is one-fourth of India. In Spain, Britain, Germany and Italy, their number is less than 1,000.
Till Wednesday 8 am, India registered over 9,500 COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row and 279 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking country's COVID-19 tally to 2,76,583 and death toll to 7,745.
The country is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to data issued by the Johns Hopkins University.
The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,33,632, while 1,35,205 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. "Thus, 48.99 per cent of the patients have recovered so far," it said. The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.
(Inputs from Agencies)
