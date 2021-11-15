India allows quarantine free travel to fully inoculated tourists from 99 countries

India on Thursday allowed quarantine-free travel to nationals of 99 countries that recognise Indian Covid-19 vaccine certificates from November 12, as per the revised guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

Check out the full list of countries here:

Given that from today foreign tourists can start arriving in India, this is a list of 99 countries whose travellers have been granted quarantine-free stay in the country, if fully vaccinated #travel pic.twitter.com/tLkEPbT5Bf — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) November 15, 2021

"From November 12, countries that recognise Indian vaccine certificates, and there are terms of reciprocity, India has allowed quarantine-free travel to their citizens," the guidelines said.

After stopping tourist visas in March last year, India is now allowing quarantine-free entry in the country for the fully vaccinated travelers from 99 reciprocating nations. The government only requires such travelers to monitor their health for 14 days after arrival.

"If partially vaccinated, they will have to submit their Covid-19 tests at the airport, after which they will be allowed to leave and self-monitor their health for 7 days in home quarantine. There will be a retest on the 8th day and if negative, they will have to self-monitor their health for 7 days," the guidelines stated.

Since last month travelers on chartered flights were already being allowed entry and Indian authorities extended that to travelers on commercial flights as well on Monday.

Ten countries need to comply with additional measures on arrival in India.

The ministry of health has also exempted children below five years of age from both pre- and post-arrival testing for COVID-19. The guidelines, however, state that in case they are found symptomatic for the COVID-19 infections on arrival or during the period of home quarantine, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per the protocol.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 03:09 PM IST