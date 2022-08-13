e-Paper Get App

Independence Day: Karnataka villagers will carry 9-km-long tricolour to create world record

This initiative is led by former Congress MLA Santhosh Lad, a philanthropist and president of the Santhosh Lad Foundation.

Shankar RajUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 06:18 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Kalaghatgi, a nondescript village in the Dharwad district in Karnataka, plans to celebrate the independence day in a huge manner literally when over 50,000 people will carry a 9-kilometre-long and 9-feet wide tricolour to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day Monday.

This is also an attempt to create a world record.

On August 15, 2021, Santhosh Lad Foundation made it to the India Book of Records by carrying a 2000 meter (2km) long 9 feet wide tricolour in a rally with 8,000 people. And now the attempt just got bigger.

The organisers have recruited people from all walks of life- young, old, women and children – to hold the flag on the historic occasion as India completes 75 years as an independent nation.

Har Ghar Tiranga: ITBP releases special theme song 'Jai Hind' ahead of Independence Day
