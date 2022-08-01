Independence Day 2022: Here's how to buy Indian Tiranga online via ePostoffice, Myntra and other websites

Indian Flag File Photo

Independence Day 2022 is soon to arrive on calendars, however, the celebration mood towards the national festival seems to be up already. Searching and scrolling websites and sources to purchase the Tiranga? Your hunt stops with the update that you can avail it from various online websites.

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the Department of Post recently announced of the online sale of National Flags through ePostoffice portal www.indiapost.gov.in. The citizen who is willing to purchase the national flag can place an order on this portal and later proceed to the payment gateway. It is reported that the flags shall be delivered to the customer from the nearest post office.

Are there alternatives to the government portal for buying the Tiranga? Yes, apart from www.indiapost.gov.in, the Indian Flags are also available for purchase on some of the e-commerce websites including Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. The frequent users of these online shopping portals can bring the flag home in the same way as any ordering any other product.

Here's how to buy Indian Tiranga online as per the government guidelines:

1. NIC will make necessary provision on ePostoffice Portal for sale of National Flag of size 20 inches x 30 inches (Without Flag pole) similar to other products such as Gangayal, eIPO, Philately items etc.

2. The sale price of the Flag is Rs. 25/- per piece. There is no GST on the Flag.

3. Sale/distribution of National flag through ePost office Portal will commence on August 2022.

4. Sansad Marg HO has been identified as Nodal Office for receipt of Payment through ePostotfice Portal.

5. NIC will make provision to display a Picture (icon) of Indian National Flag on ePostoffice Portal home page. which will be a hyperlink directing registered user of the Portal to the form for purchase of the National Flag. CEPT will give link on India Post website.

6. Beneath the National Flag picture “Click the image to purchase Flag must be written.

7. In the purchase form, user need to specify address of delivery, quantity of the Flags, (maximum of 5 Flags per customer initially) to be purchased and his/her mobile number.

8. Customer will make payment online for completing the purchase formalities.

9. Customer should be prompted to adhere to the latest Flag code during the purchase. Also Circles and all the agencies involved in the process of Sale/distribution of National Flag would make sure that latest Flag Code regulations are adhered to at all stages.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of a progressive independent India. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched with the view to encourage citizens hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15.