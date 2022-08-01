Har Ghar Trianga drive: Shops to display the national flag in Maharashtra | FPJ

Ahead Of Independence Day, following the Prime Minister’s call of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' drive to have every house display the national flag in the lead-up to the 75th anniversary of Independence on August 15, the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) has also begun displaying the national flag at shops and have urged other shops/restaurant owners in Maharashtra to hoist or display the flag as well.

Viren Shah, President of FRTWA, said, “We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our country’s Independence, and following the Prime Minister’s words to display the national flag in front of homes, we too have spread the message across to all shop owners to put up the national flag in front of their shops or restaurants as well.”

“This is to show solidarity and to spread the message of remembrance of all our historic leaders and freedom fighters who have given their lives for the freedom of our country. So we urge all shops and business owners, however big or small, to display the national flag for a couple of days during this festive season,” added Shah.

Similarly, the Maharashtra government has asked cooperation departments to ensure all housing societies hoist the tricolour on 15 August.

In an order issued last week, the state cooperation department has been directed to ensure that every cooperative housing society hoists the tricolour on its premises.

All the government and semi-government buildings have been asked to hoist the tricolour, while the theatres and cinema halls have to play songs and jingles for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the order stated.

Hoisting the national flag is a part of the Union government's directives to celebrate 75 years of independence. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will be implemented between August 13 and 15.

