Independence Day 2021 Sale: Make most of the day with these 5 best E-commerce offers

The much-awaited Independence Day 2021 shopping offers are here. As India gears up to celebrate Independence Day 2021, various E-commerce websites are offering discounts and deals you cannot give a miss.

Flipkart Big Savings Day and Reliance Digital India sale is available till August 15 and August 16, respectively. Croma has also announced Independence Day offers. Next week, Amazon India and others may announce Raksha Bandhan sale and shopping offers. These companies are offering attractive deals, cashbacks and discounts across categories.

Here are some exciting offers and deal to look out for this Independence day:

1. Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale

The retailer is hosting the Independence Day Sale for its buyers to upgrade their favorite gadget at a discounted price. They are offering exciting offers on smartphones, laptops, TVs, laptops, DSLRs, headphones etc.

The Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale is offering several branded smartphones at a huge discount. You could get the latest smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Redmi, Oppo, Realme, and more at a whopping discount

With up to 53% off on smartwatches and bands, Reliance Digital is giving once in a lifetime opportunity to its customers. Customers can choose from a wide range of Smart TVs which come with exciting offers. The brand is offering smart tv starting from RS 12, 149 making it easy for budget class to upgrade their old television sets to smart ones.

2. Big Bazaar MahaBachat Independence Day offer

Big Bazaar, the most loved hypermarket brand is back with the biggest savings festival of the year- MahaBachat. In addition to the Big Bazaar stores across the country this year, for the first time ever this mega event will be celebrated online on the Big Bazaar app and its ecommerce site- shop.bigbazaar.com from 9th -15th August.

Pigeon Kitchen Combi MRP Rs 14780 Offer Price Rs 5499 (Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove + Induction Base Non Stick Cookware Set (3 U) + Aluminium Induction Base Pressure Cooker (3 L) + 3 Jar Mixer Grinder (550 Watt)

Customers can double their saving this Mahabachat with the hero offer free Atta, Dal & Rice on shopping of ₹3000along with enjoying top deals across all other categories. Mahabachat will offer consumers with biggest deals and offers across Food, Fashion, Home & Electronics, apart from additional bank discounts.

3. Vijay Sales Independence Day 2021 Sales

Vijay sales is offering Independence Day deals with discounts on smartphones. The Vijay Sales Independence Day Offers extend to top brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Samsung, Realme, Apple, and so on. Here's everything you need to know about the Vijay Sales Independence Day Offers.



It is also offering discounts up to 26% off on basic phones. If you're looking for basic phones or feature phones, then look no further. The Vijay Sales Independence Day Offers include discount sales on basic, feature handsets as well.



4. Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2021



The e-commerce giant is hosting the TVs and Appliances Big Saving Days Sale. During this sale that will be hosted from August 10 to August 15, there will be attractive discounts and offers of up to a whopping 75 percent on TVs and Appliances.



Flipkart has also teamed up with Kotak Bank and Citibank to provide an additional 10 percent instant discount on using their credit or debit card for the purchase during this sale.



5. Croma Independence Day Sale 2021

Planning to purchase a new phone? Don’t worry! Croma has opened the sale doors for customers by providing them with several discount offers through their Independence Day Sale 2021. The retail company is offering premium and mid-range budget smartphones at a massive discount.

The company is providing a wide range of offers on multiple smartphone brands. Vivo Y53s and Vivo Y72 5G can be purchased with a huge price cut. Vivo Y72 5G is available with a huge discount priced at RS 20,900. Croma is also offering power-packed iPhone SE 2nd Gen for a remarkable price of just RS 38,999 against the market price of RS 44,900.

So what are waiting for? Let's go Shopping!

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 09:26 AM IST