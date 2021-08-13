5 affordable staycations to visit near Mumbai to make the best of Independence Day weekend

The Independence Day weekend is upon us, and this is probably after a very long time when the people of Mumbai will actually get to leave their homes and have a good time. This comes after the Maharashtra government relaxed the COVID-19 curbs considerably. However, it goes without saying that one must follow the social distancing norms and take all precautions with respect to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are five affordable staycation destinations near Mumbai:

1. Songo Farm, Bhiwandi

Sogno Farm is surrounded by mountains and valleys overlooking the Tungareshwar National Park. They have luxury cottages as well as a few common areas with outdoor and indoor board games. There is also plenty of space and corners if you're looking for a quiet retreat to bury your head in an interesting book.

2. Sun & Shade, Manori Island

Sun & Shade is a great destination for tourists as it is located near the Global Vipassana Pagoda and the Madh Fort. The Manori island also has a huge coastline with untapped beaches for those in search of 'vitamin sea'. If you are up for doing some fun then Esselworld and Water Kingdom are just around the corner.

3. Zara's Resort, Khandala

The resort is located near Rajmachi Point, Bushi Dam, and the Aamby Valley. It offers an outdoor pool, a garden and a restaurant. It also has a games room, barbecue facilities, and a terrace. Here, you will surely leave the hustle and bustle of the city behind.

4. The Machan - A Treehouse Resort, Lonavala

It is an exclusive eco-resort with unique tree houses rising 30-45 feet above the forest. It offers complete serenity to those looking to escape into nature. Offering a one of a kind experience, each machan has been carefully designed to minimize any impact on its natural surroundings which boasts of lush greenery.

5. Pinewood Resort, Karjat

The Pinewood Resort is tucked away in the quaint village of Varai in Karjat. It offers a great escape from the city life to get closer to the wonders of mother nature. The 6-acre resort is full of lush fruit trees encompassing their Goan & Portuguese style accommodation. Apart from overnight stays, they also offer day trip outings and corporate packages.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 12:22 PM IST