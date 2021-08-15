e-Paper Get App

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 09:31 AM IST

LIVE Independence Day 2021 Live Updates: Our mantra is 'Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan', says PM Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes his address to the nation on the 75th Independence Day at Red Fort

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

By conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes, we have given a message of the emergence of a new India to our enemies: PM Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

Sainik schools now open for girls also: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that all Sainik Schools in the country will now be open for girls also. At present, 33 Sainik schools are operating in the country.

During his Independence Day speech Sunday, the prime minister said that two-and-a-half years ago, the maiden experiment of admitting girls in Sainik schools was carried out in Mizoram.

"Now, the government has decided that all the Sainik schools in the country will also be open for the daughters of the country," he said.

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

On one hand, Ladakh is witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure, while on the other, ‘Sindhu Central University’ is going to make Ladakh a Centre of higher education: PM Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

Today, we have to pledge to make India energy independent before completing 100 years of independence: PM Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

Today, I am announcing the National Hydrogen Mission in view of climate change: PM Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

For the all-round development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of govt: PM Modi

Our priority will be to ensure that the services reach the last person seamlessly. For the all-round development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of govt and government procedures in the lives of people. Earlier, the govt was sitting in the driver seat. Maybe it was needed at that time. But the time has changed now. Efforts have increased in the last 7 years to free the people from the web of unnecessary laws & procedures. Several unnecessary laws have been scrapped so far: PM Narendra Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

Political will is required to bring in big changes, big reforms: PM Modi

Political will is required to bring in big changes, big reforms. Today, the world can see that there is no dearth of political will in India. Good and smart governance is needed to bring reforms. The world is a witness to how India is writing a new chapter of governance: PM Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoists the national flag at IES Raja Shivaji School in Mumbai

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

In the coming days, we will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan: PM Modi

In the coming days, we will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy: PM Modi at Red Fort

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

Our mantra is 'Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan': PM Modi

Our mantra is 'Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan'. It's our dream. In yrs to come, we've to further increase the collective strength of small farmers of the country, we will have to provide them new facilities. 'Kisan rail' runs on more than 70 rail routes of the country today: PM Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of India in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday announced that 75 'Vande Bharat' trains will connect different parts of country in 75 weeks to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' being observed.

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

Our govt's focus is to make small farmers, who own less than 2 hectare land and are over 80 percent of all farmers, country's pride: PM Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

We are witnessing rapid transformation of our villages; Digital entrepreneurs being nurtured in villages too: PM Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

Development of J&K visible on ground; Delimitation exercise on, preparations underway for assembly polls there: PM Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

OBC bill will provide reservation to the backward classes of our country: PM Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

Govt will give nutritious rice to the poor; rice provided under any scheme will be fortified by 2024: PM Modi

Be it rice available at ration shop, rice available in mid-day meal, rice available through every scheme will be fortified by the year 2024: PM Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

Hand-holding of deprived communities necessary, reservation being ensured: PM Modi

Reservation is being ensured for Dalits, STs, backwards and general category poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his Independence Day address and stressed that the hand-holding of deprived communities is necessary. "We have to bridge the gap between lives in villages and cities," the prime minister said. Over 4.5 crore new households have received piped water supply within two years of 'Jal Jeevan Mission', he said.

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

Don't want to limit celebrations to 'Amrit Mahotsav': PM Modi

"In this Bharat ki Vikas Yatra, we don't have to limit our celebrations to 'Amrit Mahotsav' but ensure that we meet our goals when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence. Our goal is to develop a nation where we not only have the world-class infrastructure but also move ahead with the mantra of 'Minimum government, maximum governance'," PM Modi added.

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas' is very important: PM Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

We can proudly say that the largest COVID19 vaccination program is being run in India today: PM Modi

We can proudly say that the largest COVID19 vaccination program is being run in India today. More than 54 crore people have received vaccine doses so far: PM Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

PM lauds India's Covid-19 efforts

Indians have fought this COVID-19 battle with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It's a result of strength of our industrialists & scientists, that today India doesn't need to depend on any other nation for vaccines: PM Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

Aug 14 now Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

PM Modi lauds doctors, nurses, paramedics those involved in vaccine-manufacturing and others for their fight against COVID-19

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

PM Modi unfurls Tricolour to mark 75th Independence Day

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

PM Modi at Red Fort, inspects guard of honour

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

PM Modi arrives at Red Fort in New Delhi

15 August 2021 09:07 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

15 August 2021 07:09 AM IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag

15 August 2021 07:09 AM IST

May this year bring new energy, consciousness, says PM Modi in I-Day wish

15 August 2021 07:09 AM IST

Independence Day programme preparation begins at Red Fort, National Flag Guard arrives

