By conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes, we have given a message of the emergence of a new India to our enemies. It also conveys that India can take tough decisions: PM Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that all Sainik Schools in the country will now be open for girls also. At present, 33 Sainik schools are operating in the country.
During his Independence Day speech Sunday, the prime minister said that two-and-a-half years ago, the maiden experiment of admitting girls in Sainik schools was carried out in Mizoram.
"Now, the government has decided that all the Sainik schools in the country will also be open for the daughters of the country," he said.
Today, we have to pledge to make India energy independent before completing 100 years of independence. India has moved towards electric mobility and work is underway on 100% electrification of Indian Railways with the aim to becoming net-zero carbon emitter by the year 2030: PM Modi
Today, I am announcing the National Hydrogen Mission in view of climate change. We have to make India a hub for production and export of Green Hydrogen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Our priority will be to ensure that the services reach the last person seamlessly. For the all-round development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of govt and government procedures in the lives of people. Earlier, the govt was sitting in the driver seat. Maybe it was needed at that time. But the time has changed now. Efforts have increased in the last 7 years to free the people from the web of unnecessary laws & procedures. Several unnecessary laws have been scrapped so far: PM Narendra Modi
Political will is required to bring in big changes, big reforms. Today, the world can see that there is no dearth of political will in India. Good and smart governance is needed to bring reforms. The world is a witness to how India is writing a new chapter of governance: PM Modi
In the coming days, we will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy: PM Modi at Red Fort
Our mantra is 'Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan'. It's our dream. In yrs to come, we've to further increase the collective strength of small farmers of the country, we will have to provide them new facilities. 'Kisan rail' runs on more than 70 rail routes of the country today: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday announced that 75 'Vande Bharat' trains will connect different parts of country in 75 weeks to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' being observed.
Be it rice available at ration shop, rice available in mid-day meal, rice available through every scheme will be fortified by the year 2024: PM Modi
Reservation is being ensured for Dalits, STs, backwards and general category poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his Independence Day address and stressed that the hand-holding of deprived communities is necessary. "We have to bridge the gap between lives in villages and cities," the prime minister said. Over 4.5 crore new households have received piped water supply within two years of 'Jal Jeevan Mission', he said.
"In this Bharat ki Vikas Yatra, we don't have to limit our celebrations to 'Amrit Mahotsav' but ensure that we meet our goals when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence. Our goal is to develop a nation where we not only have the world-class infrastructure but also move ahead with the mantra of 'Minimum government, maximum governance'," PM Modi added.
We can proudly say that the largest COVID19 vaccination program is being run in India today. More than 54 crore people have received vaccine doses so far: PM Modi
Indians have fought this COVID-19 battle with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It's a result of strength of our industrialists & scientists, that today India doesn't need to depend on any other nation for vaccines: PM Modi
