 Income Tax Department Carries Out Mega Raid On Ceramic Giants In Morbi, ₹250 Crore Benami Accounts Uncovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIncome Tax Department Carries Out Mega Raid On Ceramic Giants In Morbi, ₹250 Crore Benami Accounts Uncovered

Income Tax Department Carries Out Mega Raid On Ceramic Giants In Morbi, ₹250 Crore Benami Accounts Uncovered

The ongoing raid has so far led to the seizure of Rs 11 crore in unaccounted cash and Rs 5 crore worth of jewellery, while investigators have also unearthed benami accounts valued at over Rs 250 crore.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Income Tax Department Carries Out Mega Raid On Ceramic Giants In Morbi, ₹250 Crore Benami Accounts Uncovered | Representational Image

Morbi: In what is being termed as the biggest tax evasion exposure of the year, the Income Tax Department’s mega search operation on the well-known Lavish and Metro Ceramic Group in Morbi has shaken the industrial world of Saurashtra. The ongoing raid has so far led to the seizure of Rs 11 crore in unaccounted cash and Rs 5 crore worth of jewellery, while investigators have also unearthed benami accounts valued at over Rs 250 crore.

“This operation has sent shockwaves through Gujarat’s ceramic industry. The scale of unaccounted wealth discovered so far is unprecedented,” said a senior IT official on condition of anonymity.

Read Also
'Not Only Defamatory, But Genocidal..': AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Targets BJP Over AI video
article-image

250 Officers in Action, 40 Locations Raided

Under the leadership of the Joint Commissioner of the Rajkot Investigation Wing, nearly 250 Income Tax officers, backed by a technical team and police convoy, launched simultaneous raids at 40 locations linked to Lavish, Levia, Metro, Modern, and Edenhill ceramic groups. Notably, 30 of these premises were the residences of the owners and partners, highlighting the personal scale of wealth hoarding.

FPJ Shorts
World Athletics Championships 2025 Men's Javelin Final: Neeraj Chopra Defends Title Against Arshad Nadeem
World Athletics Championships 2025 Men's Javelin Final: Neeraj Chopra Defends Title Against Arshad Nadeem
Alia Bhatt Revives Iconic Tom Ford Gucci Dress at Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere: Fans Say, 'Bella Hadid Core'
Alia Bhatt Revives Iconic Tom Ford Gucci Dress at Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere: Fans Say, 'Bella Hadid Core'
Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming: How To Watch World Athletics Championships 2025 Men's Javelin Final In India
Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming: How To Watch World Athletics Championships 2025 Men's Javelin Final In India
Maharashtra: MSRTC Earns ₹23.77 Crore As Nearly 6 Lakh Konkan-Bound Passengers Travel Using ST Buses During Ganesh Festival
Maharashtra: MSRTC Earns ₹23.77 Crore As Nearly 6 Lakh Konkan-Bound Passengers Travel Using ST Buses During Ganesh Festival

On the very first day, IT sleuths seized Rs 3 crore in unaccounted cash from the Rajkot residence of a partner. As the operation progressed, the tally rose sharply, reaching Rs 11 crore in cash and Rs 5 crore in gold and jewellery by the second day.

Top Ceramic Industrialists Under Scanner

The crackdown has also brought top industry figures into the spotlight. Former Ceramic Association president Rajubhai Dhamasana, along with partners Dhirubhai Rojmala and Jitubhai Rojmala, are among those under investigation. Their accountants too are reportedly being probed for their role in managing benami accounts and concealing profits.

Read Also
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Alleges House Arrest To Stop Her Sopore Visit For Condolences On Hurriyat...
article-image

₹250 Crore Benami Accounts Found

According to IT sources, the group was allegedly suppressing profits from tile production to evade taxes on a massive scale. The Department had been quietly investigating their financial activities for five months before moving in with this full-scale operation.

“Preliminary findings show benami transactions exceeding Rs 250 crore. This could increase further once digital data analysis is completed,” an official revealed.

Digital Data Could Widen Probe

A major focus of the investigation is the group’s digital records. Laptops, servers, and storage devices seized during the raid are being scrutinized. Officials believe these may provide deeper insights into layered transactions and hidden financial trails.

Read Also
EC Rejects Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations, Calls Charges Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar...
article-image

“The real story will unfold once digital evidence is decoded. That’s where the actual scale of tax evasion will come to light,” said a source close to the probe.

Panic in Saurashtra’s Business Circles

The raids are nearing completion, with on-ground searches expected to conclude by Friday. However, verification of seized digital data and documents will continue. The operation has also extended to two Angadiya firms in Morbi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Shocker: Cruel Woman Throws 3-Year-Old Daughter Into Ana Sagar Lake Over Taunts From...

Rajasthan Shocker: Cruel Woman Throws 3-Year-Old Daughter Into Ana Sagar Lake Over Taunts From...

Uttar Pradesh: Family Of NEET Aspirant Killed By Cattle Smugglers In Gorakhpur Demands Justice,...

Uttar Pradesh: Family Of NEET Aspirant Killed By Cattle Smugglers In Gorakhpur Demands Justice,...

Snake Found In Operation Theatre Of Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Forest Department...

Snake Found In Operation Theatre Of Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Forest Department...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inspects Chamoli Cloudburst Damage, Directs Rescue, Relief, And...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inspects Chamoli Cloudburst Damage, Directs Rescue, Relief, And...

Caught On Camera: Garhwal BJP MP Anil Baluni Narrowly Escapes Landslide On Badrinath Highway

Caught On Camera: Garhwal BJP MP Anil Baluni Narrowly Escapes Landslide On Badrinath Highway