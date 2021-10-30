In Pictures: Thousands make beeline to catch last glimpse of Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Thousands of grieving fans continue to flock the Kanteerava stadium in Karnataka on Saturday to pay their final respects to Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who died of a heart attack on Friday.

‘Power Star’ to his fans and ‘Appu’ to his family and friends, Puneeth’s last rites will be performed with full state honours on Sunday. He will be laid to rest next to his mother’s samadhi at Raj Memorial in Kanteerava Studio.

Speaking to the media, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “The decision (to perform the last rites tomorrow) was made as there were thousands of people waiting at the Kanteerava stadium. We discussed it with the family members and cremation will be held on Sunday. It is a challenge to handle such a huge crowd after sunset. The public can pay their last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar till Sunday. We request people to cooperate and maintain peace.”

The police said at least 10,000 people are in line from Friday evening till now and fans are flocking the stadium without any break. Visuals showed the level of respect and adulation he commanded; a clip showed a sea of fans, shoulder-to-shoulder and wall-to-wall, waiting to get one last glimpse of his body.

Fans sang Puneeth’s songs and they broke down and became highly emotional. Many sang his song ‘Kaanadanthe Maayavadanu' (vanished from sight) from the 1982 film Chalisuva Modagalu.

Bengaluru: A fan holds a poster of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar as he arrives to pay his last respects to the mortal remains of Rajkumar at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday morning. | (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Fans gather to pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday morning. | (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday morning. | (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Fans mourn as they gather outside the Vikram Hospital to catch a glimpse of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. He was 46. | (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

(Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays his last respects to the body of actor Puneet Rajkumar at Kantirava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Friends and fans pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday morning. | (PTI Photo)

