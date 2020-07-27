In Pictures: PM Modi, Amit Shah greet paramilitary personnel on CRPF's 82nd raising day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and others greeted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on the 82nd raising day of the paramilitary force on Monday.

PM Modi said that the CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. He wrote,"Greetings to all @crpfindia personnel on the 82nd Raising Day of this outstanding Force. CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired. May the CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years."