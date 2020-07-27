In Pictures: PM Modi, Amit Shah greet paramilitary personnel on CRPF's 82nd raising day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and others greeted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on the 82nd raising day of the paramilitary force on Monday.
PM Modi said that the CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. He wrote,"Greetings to all @crpfindia personnel on the 82nd Raising Day of this outstanding Force. CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired. May the CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years."
Describing the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as "peacekeepers of the nation", Naidu said it is synonymous with dedication and commitment towards duty and national security. "The Peacekeepers to the Nation, @crpfindia is celebrating its 82 Raising Day. CRPF is synonymous with the dedication and commitment towards duty and national security. I congratulate the personnel and their families on this occasion," he tweeted.
Home Minister Amit Shah said that the CRPF is synonymous with valour, courage and sacrifice.
"CRPF is synonymous with valour, courage and sacrifice. Time and again @crpfindia has made the nation proud. Their dedication to serve the society during COVID-19 is unparalleled. I join millions of Indians to wish our brave CRPF personnel and their families on 82nd Raising Day," Shah said in a tweet.
Other Twitter users also shared pictures on CRPF's 82nd raising day. Here are a few pictures:
