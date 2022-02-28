In Pictures: Bengal BJP workers clash with police in protest over 'widespread rigging and violence' during civic polls

Kolkata: All opposition parties on Monday had hit the streets over the alleged violence during the civic polls on Sunday.

The BJP at several places clashed with the police while agitating in favor of the 12 hours strike that they had called against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Tyres were burnt at Bidhannagar railway station to stop plying of trains. BJP leader Kalyan Choubay and BJP MLA Ashok Dinda were seen sitting on railway tracks before the police came and arrested them.

“The people of the state were in favor of the strike as everyone is aware of the violence that TMC did during the polls,” said Choubay.

Two BJP councilors Meena Devi Purohit and Sajal Ghosh were also arrested while demonstrating in favor of the strike.

Incidents of clashes between the saffron camp worker and supporters with the police were also reported from Durgapur and places in North Bengal.

The Left Front, on the other hand, gheraoed State Election Commission (SEC) office demanding repoll at all 108 civic bodies

CPI (M) chairman Biman Bose alleged that the SEC is working at the behest of the state government.

“The CPI (M) strongly condemns the manner in which the elections to the 108 municipal bodies in the state on February 27 were reduced to a farce. Through connivance between the TMC and the state administration the overwhelming majority of the voters were denied the right to exercise their vote,” said Bose.

Bose also congratulated party candidates, activists and democratic-minded citizens for putting up alleged resistance in some places challenging the shameful and aggressive actions of the TMC.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP in the name of strike tried to initiate ‘violence’.

“The BJP is not at all a structured party. They don’t even have party workers and those still there suffer from infighting. Everything was normal the entire day and people didn’t get into the trap of BJP,” said Ghosh.

