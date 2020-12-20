In Pics: First visuals of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released; check them out

The Embassy of Japan in India on Friday has released the first official visuals of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.

E5 Series Shinkansen, also known as Japan's Bullet Train, will be modified for use as rolling stock of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project (MAHSR), said the Japanese Embassy. The MAHSR, also known as the Bullet Train Project, has been sanctioned with a target to be completed by 2023.

According to ANI, the MAHSR project of 508-kilometer length has been sanctioned by the Government. It is being executed by a special purpose vehicle namely National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), with financial and technical assistance from the Government of Japan. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,08,000 crores.