In Pics: First visuals of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released; check them out

The Embassy of Japan in India on Friday has released the first official visuals of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.
E5 Series Shinkansen, also known as Japan's Bullet Train, will be modified for use as rolling stock of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project (MAHSR), said the Japanese Embassy. The MAHSR, also known as the Bullet Train Project, has been sanctioned with a target to be completed by 2023.
According to ANI, the MAHSR project of 508-kilometer length has been sanctioned by the Government. It is being executed by a special purpose vehicle namely National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), with financial and technical assistance from the Government of Japan. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,08,000 crores.
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on November 26 signed an agreement for the country’s biggest infrastructure contract for design and construction of 47 percent alignment for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.
The contract signed with Larsen & Turbo also includes four stations namely Vapi, Billimora, Surat and Bharuch, Surat Depot, 14 river crossings, 42 road crossings and six railway crossings including one mountain tunnel of 350 metres length, the NHSRCL said in a statement.
Here are some pictures of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project:
