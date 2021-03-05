In Pics: Clashes erupt between protesters, security forces in Srinagar over house arrest of Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Clashes broke out in Srinagar on Friday as supporters of moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq pelted stones at security forces to protest the separatist leader's house arrest since August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions.

Officials said police and other security personnel deployed in the area had to use force to chase away the protestors, but no one was hurt in the action.

Eyewitnesses, however, claimed that a woman sustained injuries in pellet gun firing.

Supporters of the Mirwaiz initially held protests on the Jamia Masjid compound in Nowhatta area, but they poured into the roads after the congregational prayers concluded, the officials said.

Earlier in the day, the Hurriyat Conference condemned the government's decision not to release the Mirwaiz.

"Hurriyat Conference expresses strong resentment and regret that after announcing the release of it's chairman and Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Umar Farooq from a 20-month-long house detention since August 2019, government authorities went back on their decision," a Hurriyat spokesperson said.

