In Pics: 76 dead, nearly 54 lakh affected due to Assam floods

At least 76 people have died and nearly 54 lakh people have been affected in 30 districts of Assam due to flood, informed the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday.

A total of 552 relief camps have been established in the state, the ASDMA report reads.

Additionally, over 2.4 lakh hectares of agricultural land has been affected while 76,003 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas.

Earlier, the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Chandan Brahma had said that low-lying areas in the Chirang district got submerged due to flooding in the area.