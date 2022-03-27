In Photos: Villagers attend funeral of slain cop and his brother killed in terrorist attack in Kashmir's Budgam

Kashmiri Villagers attend the funeral of a slain policeman (SPO) and his brother at Chattabugh village of central Kashmir's Budgam district on March 27, 2022, a day after suspected militants shot the policeman and his brother.

Relatives mourn at the funeral of slain policeman and his brother at Chattabugh village of central Kashmir's Budgam district | Sajad Hameed

Kashmiri Villagers and relatives mourn at the funeral of slain policeman and his brother | Sajad Hameed

Advertisement

Kashmiri Villagers attend funeral of slain policeman and his brother at Chattabugh village of central Kashmirs Budgam district killed in terrorist attack | Sajad Hameed

Relatives mourn at the funeral of slain policeman and his brother at Chattabugh village of central Kashmir's Budgam district | Sajad Hameed

A Special Police Officer (SPO) and his brother were killed after the unknown militants opened fire on a police convoy in the Chattabugh village of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Saturday.

According to media reports, official sources said the militants fired upon siblings Ishfiq Ahmad Dar (26), posted as SPO in Budgam, and his brother Umar Ahmad Dar (23), who was a student.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 03:49 PM IST