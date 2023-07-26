'In My Third Term...': PM Modi Vows To Make India A Top 3 Economy After Winning Lok Sabha In 2024 (Watch)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a compelling appeal for his re-election as India's Prime Minister in 2024, following the Lok Sabha polls. He assured the citizens that their aspirations will be realised during the third term of his government.

Addressing the audience at the inauguration of the upgraded India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex, named 'Bharat Mandapam,' in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the Prime Minister expressed his vision for India's future. He confidently stated that India would rank among the top three economies in the world during his third term as Prime Minister.

“At the start of our first term, India’s economy was at the tenth spot. During our second term, India is now the fifth largest economy in the work. On the basis of our track record, in the third term of our government, we will become the world’s third-largest economy. I will assure citizens that the country’s development journey will move faster after 2024. In my third term, you will see your dreams coming true,” PM Modi said.

“Today we are realising dreams… Every Indian is happy with this Bharat Mandapam. Bharat Mandapam is a symbol of India’s capability and new energy," he said.

“In the tough times of Covid, our ‘shramjeevis’ did everything in their might to finish the work. I met them today and I got the opportunity to felicitate them," he added.

Revealing that Bhagwan Basaveshwara’s ‘Anubhav Mandapam’ is the inspiration behind the name Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi said, “‘Anubhav Mandapam’ means democratic methodology of discussion and debate… Today the world is accepting that India is a mother of democracy. G20 events will take place here in some weeks. Heads of several states will be present here."

The Prime Minister remarked that the previous arrangements at the complex could not meet the demands of 21st-century India.

“Today the world is inter-connected, inter-dependent and events at the global level take place regularly. These programmes are held in other countries. In such a situation, an international-level convention centre in India’s capital Delhi was needed. Before revamp, halls and arrangements here were made several decades ago. Old arrangements were not able to match the requirements of 21st-century India’s needs," he said.

PM's 'negative' dig at opposition

Without mentioning any specific names, the Prime Minister alluded to certain "negative" individuals who made efforts to hinder the progress of Bharat Mandapam.

“Such a facility should have been made decades ago. But I think perhaps I got the opportunity for such works… Some negative people tried their best to stop the work of Bharat Mandapam. They went to court. But when there is truth, there is God," the PM said.

"Some people have the habit to create obstacles in every good work. During the work of ‘Kartavya Path’, questions were raised in courts. But now they are praising it… I believe that after some time, that group will accept it and come to give lecture here."

