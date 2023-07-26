Watch: PM Modi Inaugurates New ITPO Complex 'Bharat Mandapam' In Delhi Through Drone; Stakes Claim On 'Third Term' As PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new ITPO complex named 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi. The PM unveiled the redeveloped complex with the help of a drone. In this inaugural ceremony, apart from the Prime Minister, several dignitaries including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Dr. Jitendra Singh, actor Aamir Khan, and many others were present.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bharat Mandapam a call to India's capabilities: PM Modi

In his address during the program, Prime Minister Modi expressed his congratulations to the entire nation for the inauguration of Bharat Mandapam. He mentioned that every Indian is delighted and feeling a sense of pride upon witnessing Bharat Mandapam. The Prime Minister described Bharat Mandapam as a call to India's capabilities, a reflection of India's new energy. He emphasised that Bharat Mandapam showcases the grandeur and aspirations of India.

He expressed his gratitude to the laborers who were involved in its construction. "It is due to their efforts and hard work that this project has been completed. Witnessing the hard work of every laborer involved in the construction of Bharat Mandapam, the entire nation is amazed and astonished. During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic when work had come to a standstill everywhere, the laborers of our country worked day and night to complete this project. I extend my congratulations to all the esteemed individuals present here," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also staked claim for his third term as Prime Minister and said, "In my third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world...Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai (this is Modi's guarantee)."

While conveying his wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Prime Minister mentioned that the audacity shown by our country's enemies was defeated by the valor of the sons and daughters of Mother India. Each and every brave soldier who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil War is honored by the grateful nation.

Before the official inauguration at the Pragati Maidan in the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex, PM Modi performed a puja. He also interacted with the laborers involved in the construction of the complex and honored them.

ITPO complex developed at ₹2,700 crore

Developed at a cost of around ₹2,700 crore, the Prime Minister's Office had informed on Monday that the project at Pragati Maidan covers an area of approximately 123 acres. The complex has been developed as the country's largest conference, convention, and exhibition center.

As per a statement issued by the government, the convention center has been developed as the focal point of the Pragati Maidan complex. It has been designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conferences, and other prestigious events.

The statement mentions that the multipurpose hall and the plenary hall together have a combined capacity of accommodating seven thousand people, surpassing the seating capacity of Australia's renowned Sydney Opera House. Additionally, the impressive amphitheater has a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)