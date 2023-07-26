Viral Video: Did PM Modi Predict Opposition Moving No-Confidence Motion Back In 2019? |

On Wednesday, the opposition parties moved a no-confidence against the government in the Lok Sabha which was accepted by Speaker Om Birla after a head count of over 50 MPs as required under the rules. Meanwhile, a video of PM Modi speaking about such a situation back in 2019 surfaced online where he nearly predicted 2023 seeing a no-confidence motion. WATCH VIDEO

2019 No-Confidence Motion

The Opposition had brought a similar no-confidence motion last term (ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls) as well. It was then that PM Modi addressed the Parliament and said, "I want to send you my good wishes that you prepare so much that you get a chance to bring a no-confidence again in 2023 (translated)."

PM Modi's statement from 2019 during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address -- his last major speech in the House ahead of the 2019 general elections has now gone viral on social media calling it a 'prediction' to the recent scenario. Looking into the history of Indian politics, the BJP won in the 2019 polls, with 303 seats compared to 282 in the 2014 general elections.

I.N.D.I.A Moves No-Confidence

Earlier on Wednesday, on behalf of the opposition parties, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved no-confidence motion against the government. As many as 26 Opposition had earlier come together under the alliance, I.N.D.I.A - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

