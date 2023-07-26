'Jhoot Bole, Kauwa Kaate': BJP Trolls AAP Leader Raghav Chadha As Picture Of Crow Attacking Him Goes Viral | Twitter

A picture of AAP leader Raghav Chadha has taken the internet by storm and it shows the politician being attacked by a crow. As the incident was caught on camera and went viral, BJP (Delhi) shared it on Twitter to troll him. The party captioned the tweet along the lines of the popular Hindi saying 'Jhoot Bole, Kauwa Kaate' which claims that a crow would bite if one lies.

Check tweet & viral image below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Crow attacks AAP leader in viral photo

The incident took place when Raghav Chadha was standing in front of the Parliament Building along with a couple of documents in his hand. No sooner, a crow flew very close to him and touched his head. The viral photo further shows the leader reacting to the sudden attack and bending his head down to escape the unlikely situation.

Raghav Chadha's comment on Manipur violence

Tweets have linked the episode to the recent remarks made he made with respect to the unrest in Manipur. "BJP wants to hide the atrocities being committed in Manipur," the AAP leader said in a statement while addressing the media on Tuesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chadha accused the BJP of obstructing the functioning of Parliament and expressed the need to hold the government accountable and address the concerns of the people. Taking to Twitter, the AAP leader announced that INDIA plans to introduce a no-confidence motion against the ruling BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha, citing the escalating situation in Manipur and the growing concerns about potential instability in the Northeast region.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No-confidence motion

In an update in this regard, the LS Speaker accepted a no-confidence motion against the government moved by the opposition parties, i.e. I.N.D.I.A - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)