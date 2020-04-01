'In memory of my father': Rohan Jaitley donates Rs 5 lakh to PM CARES fund

With coronavirus cases in India rising, on Tuesday Rohan Jaitley, son of late Union Minister Arun Jaitley, donated Rs five lakh to the PM CARES fund.
Rohan took Twitter and wrote, "In memory of my father Arjun Jaitley, had he been amongst us today, would have undoubtedly been at the forefront, doing all it takes to overcome the present crisis."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi no March 28 set up the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund) to deal with the unprecedented situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak where citizens can make voluntary contributions.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India."
On Tuesday, the number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across India. The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The active cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) stands at 1,238, while three deaths -- two in Punjab and one in Maharashtra -- were reported, the ministry said in an updated data on Tuesday night.
(Inputs from Agencies)
