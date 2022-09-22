In largest ever anti-terror ops, NIA conducts searches at premises of leaders of PFI in terror-related in activities in several states

e-Paper Get App
In the "largest ever investigation till date", the searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations, officials of NIA said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 07:52 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday morning launched a massive nationwide search operation against groups, including PFI, and individuals allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said.

"The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided."

"We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," the outfit said in a statement.

