In boost to ruling TMC, survey shows Mamata Banerjee as top choice for West Bengal CM

While the BJP launched its major plans to capture West Bengal, periodic surveys conducted by Synovum Research Pvt Ltd in November ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal has revealed interesting findings. Of 3100 respondents questioned for different categories, 79 percent of respondents answered that if elections were to be held tomorrow Mamata Banerjee would be the obvious choice for Chief Minister of West Bengal.

BJP State President Dilip Ghosh was second on the list, but with a huge margin of 11 percent. Even when respondents were asked who understands the aspirations best of West Bengal, Mamata was the obvious choice with 79 percent over 20 percent respondents choosing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When respondents were asked which of five BJP leaders they felt would lead the state as Chief Minister, 43 percent respondents selected none of the above. The names in the list included Dilip Ghosh, Babul Supriyo, Rahul Sinha, Mukul Roy and Tathagatha Roy.

Amongst ammunition to hit out at the TMC, BJP is using the May 2020 Amphan cyclone funds and the ruling TMC’s efficiency in handling the aftermath of the disaster. However, the good news for Mamata is that 45 percent of respondents termed the Government’s response as Very good while 37% term it as Good. A minuscule 5 persons termed the response as Very Bad. Though when it came to handling the coronavirus situation, majority of respondents put the handling of the pandemic as good when it came to the West Bengal Chief Minister and for Prime Minister Modi too. Though Mamata scored higher in this department compared to the Prime Minister.

71 percent of respondents felt the agricultural sector has seen a major development in the last 10 years, followed by education at 69% and health at 64%.

If the survey is to be trusted in its entirety, despite BJP’s major plans to create a dent in the ruling party’s aspirations to win a third term in the state, the TMC is confident that people will look at developmental issues and not just at the Modi or Mamata factor before casting their vote at the ballot box.