In big setback to RJD ahead of Bihar polls, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits party

In a major setback ahead to Bihar's main opposition RJD ahead of the state assembly polls, party's senior leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigned from the party on Thursday.

Singh, a former Union Minister, was party's national vice president and was considered close to Lalu Prasad Yadav.

From AIIMS To RIMS

Raghuvansh Prasad is currently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi where he is undergoing treatment for post- COVID complications.

Lalu, on the other hand, is admitted to another hospital at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. He is serving his jail sentence after being convicted in fodder scam and was shifted to hospital following health issues.

In a letter to the RJD supremo, the veteran leader wrote he was quitting the party.

"Since the death of Jannayak Karpoori Thakur, I stood behind you for 32 years, but not now," he wrote in his brief one-line resignation letter to Prasad, who is serving sentences in four fodder scam cases in Ranchi.

In the footnote, he added," I got the affection of party leaders and workers, besides common people. Please forgive me."

Thakur was a prominent socialist leader and former state chief minister.

