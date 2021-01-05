'In all this excitement of vaccine...': Subramanian Swamy's reminder on economy and Ladakh

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy, sho has been throwing shades at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Central Government lately, said on Tuesday that people should not forget the "collapsing" economy and China "gobbling up at least 4000 sq km in Ladakh" in all the excitement of COVID-19 vaccine.
This comes two days after India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Swamy said, "In all this excitements of Vaccine don’t forget the economy collapsing and China gobbling up at least 4000 sq kms in Ladakh."
Swamy has recently been very critical of the Centre, especially of its handling of China in Ladakh and economy.
To rewind, In last one month alone, Swamy has taken swipe at the government for high fuel price, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant's "too much democracy" remarks and at Prime Minister himself for not naming China in his statements on Ladakh.
On December 7, Swamy tweeted that petrol price at Rs 90 per litre is a "monumental exploitation" by Government of India of the people of India.
"Petrol price at Rs. 90 per litre is a monumental exploitation by GoI of the people of India. The price ex-refinery of petrol is Rs. 30/litre. All kinds of taxes and Petrol pump commission add up the remainder Rs.60. In my view petrol must sell at max. Rs. 40 per litre," he said.
Later on December 10, Swamy said it was pleasant to notice that some ministers have started to name China as an aggressor in Ladakh and he was waiting for Modi to shed his shyness.
"It is pleasant to notice that Modi Govt Ministers have come out of being behind their purdah and have started to name China as an aggressor in Ladakh. Waiting for Modi to shed his shyness in this matter," Swamy's tweet read.
On the same day, he also took a potshot at Kant's "too much democracy" remarks which he said was "reminiscent of Emergency days."