'In all this excitement of vaccine...': Subramanian Swamy's reminder on economy and Ladakh

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy, sho has been throwing shades at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Central Government lately, said on Tuesday that people should not forget the "collapsing" economy and China "gobbling up at least 4000 sq km in Ladakh" in all the excitement of COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes two days after India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Swamy said, "In all this excitements of Vaccine don’t forget the economy collapsing and China gobbling up at least 4000 sq kms in Ladakh."