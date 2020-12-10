'Waiting for Modi to shed his shyness...': BJP MP Subramanian Swamy lauds ministers naming 'China as aggressor in Ladakh'

Over the last few months, the relationship between India and China has been rather strained with several clashes taking place along the northern border of the country. While the Galwan Valley clash had seen several Indian soldiers attacked and killed by their Chinese counterparts, another incident saw firing take place at the LAC for the first time in 45 years. Despite several rounds of talks, complete disengagement is yet to be achieved.

Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Modi and other officials had come under criticism from several quarters for their refusal to name China in their official statements. While the Prime Minister had put forth several strong statements and vowed that India would give a befitting response to aggressors, he had stopped short of naming the neighbouring nation.

Not only the opposition Congress, this had also prompted critical remarks from some among the BJP's ranks. "Has the MEA today criticized Canada’s PM Trudeau by name today? (sic)" jibed BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy in a recent tweet, citing the Canadian Prime Minister's comments on the ongoing farmer protests.