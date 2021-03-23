In a first, RAF jawans evict Opposition MLAs protesting against Bihar Special Armed Police Bill in state Assembly

For the first time in the history of Bihar Assembly, the Rapid Action Force was summoned inside the "House" to evict Opposition MLAs who were protesting against the passage of the controversial Bihar Special Armed Police Bill.

In the pandemonium with members coming to blows and others being physically hustled out of the house, the Assembly passed the controversial legislation by majority voice vote. RAF personnel cordoned off the chair of the Speaker while the Bill was being passed.

In a dubious precedent, for the first time, the services of the district magistrate and the senior SP of Patna were requisitioned to evict the opposition MLAs. At their direction, an additional SP entered the Speaker’s chamber to restore order, a task that is generally performed by the Marshals.