Days after RLSP merger with JD(U), Upendra Kushwaha nominated to Bihar Legislative Council

Days after the Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party merged with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), the former has been nominated to the Bihar Legislative Council. 12 people including Kushwaha were nominated by Governor Phagu Chauhan to fill vacancies in the State. Kushwaha has been made chairman of the parliamentary board of JD(U).

Somewhat paradoxically, the RLSP in question had been formed in Opposition to Kumar's party. This is also not the first time that Kushwaha, a former member of the JD(U), had formed a party that would later merge with the JD(U). In 2009, his Rashtriya Samata Party had made a similar move.

It has been an interesting few months for the RLSP, politically speaking. While it fought the 2020 Assembly elections as a member of the Grand Democratic Secular Front, the party failed to garner even a single seat. But the merger is believed to be opportune for both parties. In case of Nitish Kumar, the possible addition of Kushwaha's support base might prove extremely helpful.

Governor Chauhan, on the recommendation of the Chief Minister, also nominated two ministers Ashok Kumar Chaudhury and Janak Ram as members of the Upper House.

Others nominated are also active political leaders, including office bearers of the JDU and BJP. They are Sanjay Kumar Singh, Sanjay Gandhi, Ramvachan Rai, Lallan Saraff, Rajendra Gupta, Nivedita Singh, Pramod Chandrawanshi, Devesh Kumar and Ghanshyam Thakur.

(With inputs from Law Kumar Mishra)