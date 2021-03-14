‘In the interest of nation and state’: Upendra Kushwaha announces decision to merge RLSP with JD(U)

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced that the party has decided to merge with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).
Addressing a press conference after the RLSP's national executive committee authorised him to decide on the future course of the party, Kushwaha said he will go to the JD(U) office later in the day, where further modalities will be worked out.
"In the interest of nation & state, like-minded people in Bihar should come together. It's demand of current political situation. So, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party has decided to merge with JD(U), under Nitish Kumar's leadership. We stand with them now," Upendra Kushwaha said.
A former protege of the JD(U) de facto leader, Kushwaha, had revolted against Kumar in 2013, giving up his Rajya Sabha berth and floated his own outfit.
He had joined the NDA ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. With his fledgling party winning three seats, Kushwaha was rewarded with a berth in the Union council of ministers. He held the post of Union minister of state for HRD until his exit from the NDA in December 2018.
(With inputs from Agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)