‘In the interest of nation and state’: Upendra Kushwaha announces decision to merge RLSP with JD(U)

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced that the party has decided to merge with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).

Addressing a press conference after the RLSP's national executive committee authorised him to decide on the future course of the party, Kushwaha said he will go to the JD(U) office later in the day, where further modalities will be worked out.

"In the interest of nation & state, like-minded people in Bihar should come together. It's demand of current political situation. So, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party has decided to merge with JD(U), under Nitish Kumar's leadership. We stand with them now," Upendra Kushwaha said.