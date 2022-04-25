'Impractical and Illogical idea': Nitish Kumar's Minister expresses reservations against new CBSE Syllabus

Days after the CBSE removed several chapters from the history and political science syllabus of classes 10 and 12, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Monday expressed reservations about the move and said it was an "impractical and illogical idea", NDTV reported.

Choudhary is considered close to the party chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This statement by the NDA minister comes amidst the speculation over political re-alignment in Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended an RJD-hosted Iftar.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) removed chapters dealing with the rise of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian territories, chronicles of Mughal courts, the Cold War, and the industrial revolution from the History and Political Science syllabus of classes 11 and 12.

The former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the national level board of education 'Central Board of Suppressing Education'.

He further targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the modification of the syllabus and termed it 'Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder'.

"Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder," tweeted Rahul Gandhi today and attached an image along with the tweet which shows a shredding machine cutting topics like democracy and diversity, impact of globalisation on agriculture, non-aligned movement, the Mugal court, industrial revolution, poem of Faiz, while showing issues like employment, communal harmony and freedom of institutions shredded.



