IMD Says Monsoon May Enter Eastern India Within 3 Days

Representative Image | FPJ

Over the next two to three days, the southwest monsoon is anticipated to move into West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar and cover additional areas of the south peninsula; according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The southwest monsoon over Kerala started a week later than expected, and the current has been moving more slowly than expected throughout the west coast, in the southern peninsula, in eastern India, and in central India.

Cyclone Biparjoy is to blame for delay

The cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which has since fallen into a depression and is centred over Rajasthan, is largely to blame for the delay. Up till Wednesday, some areas of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh may experience significant rainfall as a result of the weather event.

In the evening, squally winds of 40–50 kmph with gusts to 60 kmph are predicted across southern Rajasthan and surrounding parts of northern Gujarat. The winds will then subside and become vigorous, with speeds of 25–35 kmph with gusts to 45 kmph over eastern Rajasthan and surrounding areas till Monday morning.

Eastern India to see extremely heavy rainfall

Up till Tuesday, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya in the sub-Himalaya are anticipated to see extremely severe rainfall. On Monday through Wednesday, as well as on Thursday, similar weather is anticipated over Bihar, as well as in Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.

On Monday, a 60-70 kmph thundersquall is predicted for Uttarakhand, followed by severe rains from Tuesday through Thursday. Over south India, within the next five days, light to moderate scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is predicted. Severe rains are expected across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Rayalaseema today.

Heatwave conditions across North, Central and South East India

In some areas of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Telangana over the next three days, as well as in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, eastern Madhya Pradesh, and eastern Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, the IMD has predicted heat wave and severe heatwave conditions, with gradual abatement of heatwave conditions thereafter.

Over eastern and southern India, no notable change in maximum temperatures is predicted at least for the next two days, after which a dip of 2-4°C is expected. Over the next five days, the maximum temperatures in Madhya Pradesh could decrease by 2-4°C.