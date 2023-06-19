Indore: Diarrhoea Cases Rising Among Kids, Doctors Blame Weather Fluctuation

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With long spells of humidity and frequent changes in climatic conditions, the city has been witnessing a rise in various seasonal diseases like diarrhoea and vomiting mainly among kids.

Over the past two weeks, most of the city’s hospitals have recorded a marked rise in the number of kids with these problems.

According to doctors, children are the most affected and taking at least three-four days to recover. Paediatrician Dr Tarun Gupta said that cases of diarrhoea and vomiting among kids have increased by 20 per cent as compared to previous months.

“Many children are suffering from diarrhoea, stomach ache and skin disorders. These diseases are not contagious but they are affecting routine life along with the studies of the affected kids,” he said.

Dr Gupta also appealed to people not to ignore the symptoms and said they must take treatment to avoid any major disease.

Meanwhile, general physician Dr Mahendra Jha said cases of mouth ulcers are also causing viral fever and stomach-related issues among children as a result of weather change.

Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said, “People from all walks of life are suffering from dehydration, body ache, and other gastric issues due to the high temperatures prevailing in the city for a long time.

The number of footfalls in the OPD of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital is about 3000 per day and about 200 patients have been coming in daily with seasonal disorders. People must keep themselves hydrated and must wear suitable clothes to brace for the heat.