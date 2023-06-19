 Mumbai Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall Over Next 48 Hours, AQI Good At 54
Mumbai's temperature on Monday morning is 30.6°C, while the humidity is 73%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
IMD Predicts Light Rainfall Over Next 48 Hours, AQI Good | Representative image

Mumbai: The city and its suburbs are likely to remain partly cloudy today. However, the city may experience light rain/drizzle over the next two days.

As per IMD's district-wise forecast, partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain are likely in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on June 5.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city would witness partly cloudy skies on Monday.

The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 28°C.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 54.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 63 AQI Satisfactory

Mazgaon · 53 AQI Satisfactory

Malad · 46 AQI Good

Borivali· 67 AQI Satisfactory

Worli · 34 AQI Good

