IMD predicts heavy rainfall and strong winds for next 24 hours in northwest India including Delhi, Haryana and others | Representative Image/File

IMD on Tuesday released a video on Twitter to inform about the weather conditions in northwest regions of India. The weather report predicts rainfall for until May 25 in Delhi, Haryana, and the neighbouring states, along with thunderstorm and strong winds. WATCH VIDEO

Gusty winds and hailstorm until May 25

"Northwest India may experience thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds and hailstorm from 23rd evening to 25th May due to approaching western disturbances," IMD said while reporting that parts of the stated region may receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rajasthan to witness dust storm

The weather agency hinted at a dust storm in Rajasthan during the period. It was noted that areas affected by heavy rains would also face low visibility, making it difficult to step outdoors.

Alert for farmers

IMD also warned farmers about the consequences on crops due to the unlikely weather. It was pointed out that the strong wind or hail may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops.

Stay indoors & avoid travel, says IMD

"Stay indoors, close windows and doors, avoid travel if possible," the weather agency advised people in the respective locations.