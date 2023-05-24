Mumbai weather: City to witness cloudy mornings with light rainfall for next 2 days, AQI satisfactory at 72 | PTI

IMD has predicted that Mumbai would witness a cloudy sky and can expect light rainfall/drizzles during the morning hours of Wednesday and Thursday.

Similar to how the week started with pleasant weather and a slight relief from summer heat, the city shall continue to witness cloudy skies and light rainfall for the next few days of the month. Residents would wake up to a calming sky with bearable heat until May 25.

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded a temperature of 30.6°C and the humidity was at 70%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 72. The reading has dropped since the recent days from 60s to early 70s, reflecting that the city is breathing comparatively poorer air than earlier days of the week.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

BKC: 24 Good

Andheri: 46 Good

Colaba: 49 Good

Sion: 67 Satisfactory

Kurla: 183 Moderate