IMD predicts dust storm, strong winds likely in Delhi till tomorrow

A yellowish haze enveloped Delhi on Tuesday as strong dust-raising winds, gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour, swept the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, IMD said that air quality is likely to deteriorate further as strong, westerly winds are likely to blow over the city till April 1.
The IMD said that several parts of north-west India on Monday recorded heatwave conditions, which subsided on Tuesday with dry, dusty winds which started blowing over most parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains.
India Meteorological Department, taking to Twitter, announced that, “dust raising Strong Surface Winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 30th March-01st April.”
Maximum temperatures are likely to shoot up again from April 2 or 3.
According to the private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, strong dust-raising winds from the west and north-west direction are expected to continue over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar for the next two to three days. Winds are expected to subside by April 2 evening, it said.
Meanwhile, it was a clear morning in the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 20.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.
The Met office has forecast mainly clear sky and wind speed of 30-40 kmph. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.
The city recorded a maximum of 37.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, six notches above normal for this time of the year.
The city had recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius on March 31, 1945 and 39.6 degrees Celsius on March 29, 1973, according to IMD data.
