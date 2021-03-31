IMD predicts dust storm, strong winds likely in Delhi till tomorrow

A yellowish haze enveloped Delhi on Tuesday as strong dust-raising winds, gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour, swept the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, IMD said that air quality is likely to deteriorate further as strong, westerly winds are likely to blow over the city till April 1.

The IMD said that several parts of north-west India on Monday recorded heatwave conditions, which subsided on Tuesday with dry, dusty winds which started blowing over most parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains.

India Meteorological Department, taking to Twitter, announced that, “dust raising Strong Surface Winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 30th March-01st April.”

Maximum temperatures are likely to shoot up again from April 2 or 3.