IMD issues heat wave warning in Rajasthan for next 2 days as temperature reaches 42 degrees Celsius

It is just middle of the March and the desert state of Rajasthan is facing heatwave conditions already. 12 cities of the state have recorded more than 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday whereas border district Barmer recorded the hottest temperature of the year with a maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has warned of heatwaves in the next two days in different parts of the state, especially in border districts such as Barmer and Jaisalmer.

According to the Met department, this time, the temperature is unusually above normal and a heatwave situation is witnessed. The reason behind such high temperatures is that anti-cyclonic circulation is developed above South-West Rajasthan and adjoining areas.

The department predicts heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in districts of eastern Rajasthan in Dungarpur, Sirohi and Tonk and the western Rajasthan districts in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jalore and Pali in the next two days.

According to the department, the maximum temperature in Barmer recorded 42.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, followed by Dungarpur 42.3, Bikaner 41.2 degrees Celsius, Jaislamer 42 degrees Celsius, Jalore 41.1 degrees Celsius and some other districts with around 40 degrees Celsius.

According to agriculture experts, the sudden increase in temperature is likely to affect wheat productivity by 5%-15% depending upon the time of sowing of the crop. The high temperature will bring forced maturity in the wheat crops.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:37 PM IST