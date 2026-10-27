'I'm Literally Shaking': Woman Alleges Man Recorded Her Without Consent In Bengaluru Metro | Video | Sowpika's Instagram

A traveller has taken to social media to recount a disturbing incident in Bengaluru Metro, alleging that a man recorded her without her consent before attempting to flee when confronted. The woman, who goes by the username Sowpika on Instagram, shared a video narrating the incident and urged authorities and the public to help identify the man.

In the video posted on October 27, Sowpika said the incident took place at around 4.30 pm on the metro near Kadugodi Road in Whitefield. She alleged that she caught the man recording her and confronted him, following which he attempted to leave the train.

"I'm literally shaking right now. I caught a guy, red-handed, recording me in metro. This is at 4.30 pm," she said while describing the incident.

Woman says she confronted man after allegedly catching him recording her

Sowpika also addressed potential criticism over her clothing, stating that she was dressed in formal attire and was fully covered when the alleged incident took place.

"And before you all come at me, what I'm wearing? Full formals. There's no skin show at all. Full fledge. I'm covered top to bottom. And this man. I caught him red-handed in metro, recording me," she said.

According to her account, the man attempted to leave when the train reached a station. She alleged that she followed him, took his phone and handed it to security personnel, but the man subsequently took it back and left.

"I caught his phone. What he did? He exited. He ran from the metro when the stop came. He took my bag and ran. So I had to go behind him. I still caught him," she said.

She further claimed that she approached security personnel and tried to get the man to show her his phone, but he refused to cooperate.

Video captures confrontation between woman and man

The video shared by Sowpika also contains footage of her confronting the man and repeatedly asking him to explain why he had allegedly recorded her.

"Why were you recording me? Open this. Why were you recording?" she asked him.

The man responded, "I need to leave," before the woman insisted that he show her his phone and said she would call the police.

During the exchange, the man allegedly apologised, saying, "I'm sorry, okay?"

Sowpika questioned the apology and asked whether he was admitting to recording her. The man denied it, according to the conversation captured in the video.

She continued asking him to unlock his phone and show its contents. However, she alleged that he refused and eventually ran away.

Woman says she filed complaint with metro station

Sowpika said she had lodged an official complaint with the metro station authorities, who told her that they would follow up within seven days. She added that she was also planning to file a police complaint.

"And I lodged an official complaint with the metro station. They said they'll follow up in seven days. Also, I'm planning to give a police complaint also," she said.

Urging Bengaluru residents and the police to take note of the incident, she said, "Police, Bangalore people, find this man, find his company, find his family. And they all should know his potential, you know, whatever. I don't want to spell it out."

She also warned other commuters about the alleged incident and said she intended to share additional footage.

Woman appeals for help identifying man

In the caption accompanying the video, Sowpika expressed anger over what she described as a lack of consequences for such behaviour.

"I won’t let this go!!! These type of men are so used to not having any consequences for their actions!! Find him!" she wrote.