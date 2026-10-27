'He Got So Lucky': Australia Man Finds 1.2 Kg Gold Nugget Worth Over $150,000 In Outback

Australia Man Digs Up 1.2 Kg Gold Nugget Worth Over $150,000 In Outback | X

An amateur gold prospector in Australia has struck gold in spectacular fashion after discovering a massive nugget worth an estimated $150,000 to $160,000. The extraordinary find, made in the remote outback of New South Wales, has drawn attention to the rare rewards of gold hunting.

The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, uncovered the precious metal while searching for gold at Mount Stuart station near Tibooburra in northwestern New South Wales. After spending several days digging through the rugged terrain, he finally stumbled upon a discovery far more valuable than the usual debris found underground.

How The Gold Nugget Was Discovered

The prospector told ABC News that searching for gold often involves digging up ordinary objects rather than valuable finds. “You dig lots of rubbish … lots of lead bullets, old timer's nails, horseshoes, everything,” he said.

However, his persistence eventually paid off. Recalling the moment his detector picked up the signal, he explained that the machine became noticeably louder as he dug deeper into the soil.

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“It wasn't a loud signal for the size of the piece that it is [but] once I got down to 100 [millimetres] or something like that, the machine was squealing,” he said.

The man then spotted something unusual in the hole. “It might have been on the first or second scrape I just seen this bright yellow dot in the centre of the hole.”

A video shared on Facebook captures his excitement as he uncovers the nugget. “Look at that! I can't believe this, look at this!”, he exclaims while lifting the glittering find from the earth.

'Tibooburra Spud' Could Fetch A Higher Price

According to reports, the nugget, nicknamed Tibooburra Spud, weighs approximately 1.2 kilograms and contains quartz. Testing indicated that around 940 grams of the specimen is pure gold.

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While its estimated market value stands between $150,000 and $160,000, the final selling price could be higher if a collector is willing to pay a premium for the unusual specimen. The finder reportedly plans to sell it to a collector.

Gold Prospecting Gains Popularity

Greg Spangler, who sells gold-prospecting equipment in Broken Hill, said discoveries of nuggets weighing more than a kilogram remain uncommon. However, he has observed growing interest in prospecting as a recreational activity.

Gold prospecting involves searching for naturally occurring gold deposits using tools such as metal detectors. Although most outings yield little more than scrap metal and other discarded objects, rare discoveries like the Tibooburra Spud demonstrate why enthusiasts continue to explore Australia's gold-rich landscapes.