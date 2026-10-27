Viral VIDEO: Bihar Man Buys Flight Ticket From Entire Month’s Salary To Go Home For Chhath Puja |

A promise made to his village turned into an unforgettable journey for a young man from Bihar, who decided to board a flight home for Chhath Puja despite having to spend nearly his entire month's salary on the ticket. His decision has since captured attention on social media, with many praising him for fulfilling his word and experiencing a dream that clearly meant a lot to him.

Shatrughan Kumar, a resident of Nalanda district in Bihar, recently travelled home on an IndiGo flight. Videos of his journey have gone viral, showing him enjoying the experience as he travelled by air for the first time, according to social media posts.

Bihar Man's Promise to Villagers Leads Him to Book Flight Ticket

According to posts circulating on X, Kumar had told people in his village that he would return home by plane this year for Chhath Puja. Determined to keep his promise, he reportedly spent almost all his monthly earnings on an airline ticket.

His decision came with a significant financial sacrifice, but Kumar appeared happy to finally fulfil what he had told his fellow villagers. During the flight, an air hostess reportedly asked him about his journey, prompting him to explain the reason behind his travel.

A video shared on Instagram by the account I Love Bongaigaon showed Kumar seated inside the aircraft, smiling as he looked around and took in the experience. The moment offered a glimpse into what appeared to be a special milestone for the young man.

Shatrughan Kumar Receives Grand Welcome in His Village

Kumar's journey reportedly became even more memorable after he reached his village, where he received a grand welcome. His story soon spread beyond his hometown, attracting the attention of social media users and content creators.

Several YouTubers and other digital creators have reportedly visited his village to speak with him about his decision and the journey that brought him into the spotlight.

The incident has resonated with many people online, particularly those who viewed the flight as more than just a means of transport. For Kumar, the journey was also about keeping a promise and sharing a moment of pride with the people back home.

Internet Reacts to Bihar Man's Decision

Kumar's decision to spend nearly an entire month's salary on a flight ticket has sparked conversations about personal choices, dreams and the value people attach to meaningful experiences.

While some may question spending so much money on a single journey, several social media users defended his decision, arguing that he had every right to decide how to use his hard-earned income.

One user pointed out that it was his money and he had every right to spend it as he wished.

Others praised Kumar for standing by his promise and encouraged people to focus on their own aspirations rather than judge someone else's choices.