Too Stressed To Argue? This Chinese Man Will Do It 'On Your Behalf' For ₹2,600 - WATCH |

A man in Guangzhou, southern China, has found an unusual way to earn money by offering to handle arguments and confrontations for people who find it difficult to speak up for themselves. His unconventional service, which allows customers to hire him to fight their battles, has attracted attention online after videos of him promoting the business on the streets went viral.

The man reportedly charges 188 yuan, approximately ₹2,681, to take up a customer's complaint, with no time limit on how long he will argue their case. From workplace disputes to refund demands, his service is designed for people who want to challenge unfair treatment but are uncomfortable with direct confrontation.

From Unpaid Salaries To Consumer Complaints, Man Offers To Fight Customers' Battles

The service covers a range of everyday disputes, particularly situations in which customers or employees feel they have been treated unfairly. These include employers withholding salaries, businesses refusing refunds and service providers failing to deliver the quality they initially promised.

Explaining the kind of workplace cases he handles, the man said, “Workplace disputes, like when your boss refuses to pay your wages.”

His work also extends to consumer grievances involving courses and other paid services. For instance, he explained that if parents enrol their child in tutoring classes but the institute changes the teacher and the quality of education declines, he can step in to demand a refund and cancellation.

The idea is to help customers negotiate with businesses and service providers without having to manage the uncomfortable exchange themselves.

Service Also Covers Disputes Over Cosmetic Surgery

The man's offerings reportedly include disagreements involving unsatisfactory cosmetic surgery results, adding another category to his list of potential cases.

For many people, raising a complaint can be intimidating, especially when it involves challenging an employer, confronting a business owner or demanding money back from a service provider. By stepping in as an intermediary, the man offers customers an alternative to handling such conversations on their own.

However, his service is presented as assistance with arguments and complaints, rather than formal legal representation.

The man has been spotted walking around Guangzhou with a sign advertising his services, prompting curious passersby to stop and record him. In videos circulating on social media, he appears relaxed in front of the camera and has even been seen flashing a peace sign while discussing his work.