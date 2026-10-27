'Hot Head': Steam Blows Off Daryl Mitchell's Bald Head In Post-Match Interview After 89-Run Knock Against India; VIDEO

Steam Blows Off Daryl Mitchell's Bald Head In Post-Match Interview After 89-Run Knock Against India; VIDEO | Instagram

Star New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell became the centre of attention after a post-match interview video went viral on social media. The viral video shows steam rising from Daryl Mitchell's head after his knock of 89 runs against India in the IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I on Tuesday.

The video is going viral on social media and the video is attracting hilarious reactions from the cricketing fans. It can be seen in the video that Mitchell is holding a microphone while speaking in front of the interview backdrop and vapour is emitting from his bald head into the cold night air.

The video was shared on social media with the caption "A head of steam up!". The fans joked that the New Zealand batsman was still running hot after his innings.

Why Did Steam Rise From Mitchell's Head?

The incident may look unusual, but it can happen when a person's body is hot after intense physical activity and the surrounding air is cold. Sweat and moisture from the skin can create visible vapour under the right conditions, much like breath on a chilly morning.

Mitchell had spent 20 overs in the middle during New Zealand's innings, producing an aggressive knock under pressure. The contrast between his body heat and the cold air appeared to create the striking effect seen in the interview.

Mitchell's 89-Run Knock Against India

Mitchell was New Zealand's top scorer in the third T20I against India. He smashed an unbeaten 89 off 52 balls, including five fours and five sixes. His innings helped New Zealand post 198/3 in 20 overs.

However, India pulled off a remarkable chase by reaching 199/4 in just 13.2 overs to win by six wickets and take a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Abhishek Sharma led the charge with 113 off 38 balls, while young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 45 off 19 deliveries.