Scary Near Miss! Daryl Mitchell's Powerful Pull Shot Almost Hits Security Guard In Face During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I | Video

Daryl Mitchell's Powerful Pull Shot Almost Hits Security Guard In Face | SonyLiv/X

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell produced a moment of concern during the third T20I against India when his powerful pull shot for a six nearly struck a security guard in the face. The incident caught attention as the ball travelled dangerously close to the guard, leaving Mitchell visibly aware of just how narrowly a potential accident had been avoided.

Mitchell is known for his ability to generate considerable power against deliveries pitched short, and the shot demonstrated the sheer force he can produce when he gets into position. Connecting cleanly with the ball, the New Zealand batter sent it soaring towards the boundary for a maximum. However, what initially appeared to be another impressive strike quickly turned into a worrying moment.

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Daryl Mitchell's Powerful Pull Shot Almost Hits Security Guard In Face

The ball flew dangerously close to a security guard stationed near the playing area. With the guard seemingly in the line of the shot, the incident could have resulted in an unfortunate injury. The proximity of the ball highlighted the risks faced by ground staff and security personnel who work close to the boundary during high-intensity international matches.

Mitchell's reaction made the moment even more noticeable. Realising how close the ball had come to the security guard's face, the New Zealand batter appeared startled by the near miss. His reaction reflected the seriousness of the situation, as the power behind the shot had left very little room for error.

The incident added an unexpected talking point to the IND vs NZ third T20I, with Mitchell's reaction underlining just how close the ball came to hitting the guard. Although the shot showcased the New Zealand batter's power, the narrow escape was a reminder that safety around the boundary remains crucial during international cricket matches.