'I'm innocent, only went to receive Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya': Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ankit Das

Ankit Das, said to be a close friend of Tikonia violence accused Ashish Mishra, was sent to three-day police custody from October 14-17 and judicial custody till October 22,

Das appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) at the crime branch office in Lakhimpur on October 13, the police said. The investigators had summoned Ankit Das for questioning in connection with the October 3 violence which had left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

"I'm innocent & I went to receive Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya", Das was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, Ankit Das and one other identified as Latif had moved an application for surrender at the court of the chief judicial magistrate.

Ankit Das is the nephew of former minister late Akhilesh Das.

The SUV which was behind the car that knocked down the four farmers is said to be owned by him. The police have so far arrested four people in connection with the case.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 04:14 PM IST