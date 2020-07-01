'I'm expecting another fatwa maybe...': TMC MP Nusrat Jahan joins ISKCON’s Rath Yatra celebrations in Kolkata

“I am a spiritual person more than being religious. I am attracted to inner peace -- it is a part of my life now. It makes you feel stronger from inside. I have been celebrating all kinds of festivals, and I have been trolled the most for participating in un-Islamic festivities after becoming an MP. Festivals are about joy. I don't have any regrets on being slammed for celebrating all festivities,” said Nusrat Jahan.

The TMC MP who also participated in the ISKCON celebrations last year after her wedding and after becoming an MP, says she is unfazed by the social media trolls. “It doesn't bother me. I know exactly what I am doing, I am used to it. I am expecting another fatwa maybe, but that won't dampen my spirit of celebrating all festivals,” added the MP who has taken a bold stance.

Dar-ul-Uloom based in Deoband in Uttar Pradesh had issued a fatwa against Nusrat Jahan in 2019 for marrying a non-Muslim and wearing sindoor and bangles during the oath taking ceremony in Parliament last June. Jahan however got support from several politicians who said it was her personal choice. Jahan’s reply to the hardliners was that she represented an inclusive India.