'Illegal, but govt ensuring construction': Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, Adani over Kattupalli port project

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for allowing the construction of a port on Kattupalli Barrier island despite opposition.

The Adani group had acquired 97 per cent stake in the Kattupalli port (owned by Marine Infrastructure Developer Private Limited) from Larsen and Toubro for Rs 1,950 crore in 2018 and now plans to expand it further at a cost of over Rs 53,000 crore.

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have opposed the expansion project, besides environmentalists, demanding that it should be scrapped due to long-term impact on the environment and the city residents.