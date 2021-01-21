'Illegal, but govt ensuring construction': Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, Adani over Kattupalli port project

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for allowing the construction of a port on Kattupalli Barrier island despite opposition.
The Adani group had acquired 97 per cent stake in the Kattupalli port (owned by Marine Infrastructure Developer Private Limited) from Larsen and Toubro for Rs 1,950 crore in 2018 and now plans to expand it further at a cost of over Rs 53,000 crore.
Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have opposed the expansion project, besides environmentalists, demanding that it should be scrapped due to long-term impact on the environment and the city residents.
Slamming the Modi government, the Wayanad MP said the port on Kattupalli Barrier island is illegal but Modi Govt is ensuring its construction.
The handover of our country to his crony capitalist friends continues, he added.
Adani Group has applied for environmental clearance for a Rs 4,000-crore port and harbour project that is part of a Rs 53,400-crore masterplan, according to a Business Standard report. A public hearing on the revised masterplan submitted by Adani for development of Kattupalli port was scheduled for January 22, which has now been postponed.
At least two Tamil Nadu political parties- MDMK and MMK - on Wednesday opposed Adani group's Kattupalli port expansion project.
MDMK General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko demanded that the January 22 public hearing should be cancelled as people were not given sufficient time to gather information on the project and a large gathering amid coronavirus pandemic could be dangerous.
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader MH Jawahirullah also demanded cancellation of the public hearing. He said he and his supporters in large numbers would attend the event if it was held.