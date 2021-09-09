IIT-M ranks first, IIISc Bengaluru second, IIT Bombay third - Check out overall NIRF rankings of India's top institutions

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is India's top ranked educational institution for the third consecutive year. IITs have fared well as the Centre released the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2021. In the 'Overall' category, IIT, Madras ranked first, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru ranks second followed by IIT Bombay at third position.

IIT Madras is also ranked at number one in the 'Engineering' category, while the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in New Delhi secured the top spot for 'Medical' category. Bengaluru's Indian Institute of Science is the top ranked 'University' while Delhi's Jamia Hamdard leads the 'Pharmacy' rankings. Indian Institute of Technology in Roorkee ranks first for 'Architecture' while the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru ranks first for 'Law'.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:43 PM IST