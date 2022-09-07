IIT Kanpur student found dead in hostel room | Pixabay

Kanpur: A PhD student of IIT Kanpur was found dead inside his hostel room.

The incident came to light at about 8:30 pm on Tuesday when a resident of Hall 8 called the institute security section to report that the student named Prasant Singh's room was locked from the inside and was unresponsive to knocks.

"When the Institute's administrators forcibly opened the door, they discovered Prasant Singh hanging from the ceiling with the help of a bedsheet," the institute said in a statement.

He was taken and hurried to the health centre of the institute, where the on-call physician pronounced him dead. In the meantime, Singh's family members and the city police were made aware of his tragic passing.

"The police forensic team came that same evening and began their investigations. Prasant Singh's body was taken to the Mortuary of Hallet Hospital," the institute stated, adding that it was awaiting the police investigation to determine the likely reason behind his suicide.

Prasant Singh, a student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering with outstanding academic qualifications, enrolled in IIT Kanpur in 2019 to work for his master's degree before deciding to enrol in a PhD program in 2021.

While condoling his death, the institute lost a talented student and aspiring scientist, the statement added.