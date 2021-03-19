IIT JAM 2021: Result to be out tomorrow at jam.iisc.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will release the result of the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test 2021 (IIT JAM).

Once released, the result will be available on the official website at jam.iisc.ac.in.

The IISc has already released the final answer key for the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test 2021 (IIT JAM). The objective of JAM is to provide admissions to M.Sc. (Two Years), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D.

Steps To Download