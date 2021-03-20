IIT JAM 2021: Result, merit list released at jam.iisc.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has released the result of the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test 2021 (IIT JAM) today, News 18 reported.

The result is available on the official website at jam.iisc.ac.in.

“The scorecard (indicating the All India Rank(s) and the mark(s) obtained by the candidate) will be available for download from the JAM 2021 website from March 27, 2021, to July 31, 2021, for qualified candidates,” reads the IISc circular.

The IISc hada already released the final answer key for the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test 2021 (IIT JAM). The objective of JAM is to provide admissions to M.Sc. (Two Years), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D.

Steps To Download